Supreme Court Suspends PHC Ruling Granting Citizenship To Afghan Men Married To Pakistani Women

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Supreme Court has suspended a Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict that granted Pakistani citizenship to Afghan men married to Pakistani women.

The decision came during a hearing of a case concerning the issuance of a Pakistan Origin Card (POC) to an Afghan national, conducted by a three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Rana Asadullah informed the court that the PHC, in its December 1, 2023, judgment, had ruled that Afghan men married to Pakistani women were entitled to both a POC and citizenship.

He argued that while the government did not object to the issuance of POC cards, granting citizenship was inconsistent with existing laws.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that it was crucial to determine whether an individual had entered the country“by climbing the wall or through the gate,” implying the need to assess lawful entry.

NADRA's counsel added that possessing a valid visa is mandatory for any Afghan national marrying a Pakistani woman.

The court issued notices to all parties involved, suspended the PHC decision, and adjourned the hearing to a later date.