Lesley Beador Calls For A Return To Simplicity And Purpose In Everyday Living

Lesley BeadorEntrepreneur and philanthropist advocates for mindful routines, outdoor connection, and community giving as paths to personal balance.

Park City, UT - October 30, 2025 - Entrepreneur and philanthropist Lesley Beador is encouraging individuals and families to embrace a more intentional lifestyle centered on simplicity, nature, and community connection. Drawing inspiration from her own journey-featured in Lesley Beador: Building a Beautiful Life with Purpose-Beador is using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of slowing down, spending time outdoors, and giving back locally.

“In a world that's always moving faster, we've forgotten the power of being present,” said Beador.“You don't need a major life change to feel grounded-sometimes, all it takes is ten minutes outside, a walk with your kids, or volunteering in your own neighborhood.”

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 76% of adults report experiencing stress-related symptoms due to fast-paced lifestyles. Studies have shown that spending just 20 minutes outdoors daily can significantly lower cortisol levels and improve focus. Similarly, community volunteering has been linked to a 25% boost in happiness and life satisfaction.

Beador's own life embodies these principles. She balances her entrepreneurial work-developing a skincare line focused on authenticity-with her commitment to philanthropy. A longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels, she personally delivers meals to seniors in need.“It's not just about the food,” she shared.“It's about connection. Sometimes, that's what people need most.”

Her message is simple but powerful: small actions can create lasting change.“We all have busy lives,” Beador said.“But when you pause long enough to breathe, step outside, and give a little of yourself, it changes everything. That's how balance begins.”

Why It Matters



Americans spend an average of 6.3 hours per day on screens, while outdoor time has dropped by nearly 50% over the past two decades (EPA).

Over 60% of adults report feeling socially disconnected, yet volunteerism is declining, with only 23% of U.S. adults volunteering in the past year (AmeriCorps). Research from the University of Michigan shows that people who volunteer regularly experience 44% lower mortality rates, underscoring the health benefits of community service.

Call to Action

Beador is encouraging people to take small, meaningful steps toward a more mindful way of living.



Step Outside: Spend at least 20 minutes in nature each day-walk, hike, or simply sit quietly outdoors.

Give Back: Volunteer locally once a month, whether through food delivery programs, shelters, or community cleanups. Disconnect to Reconnect: Set daily“no-screen” hours to focus on family, reflection, or creativity.

“You don't need to overhaul your life to find peace,” Beador said.“You just need to make space for what matters most.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities or wellness tips inspired by Lesley Beador's message, visit Meals on Wheels America or explore local outdoor programs in your community.