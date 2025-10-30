The Unique Gallery Brings The World Of High Jewellery And Collectible Luxury To Dubai

Dubai's newest destination for exceptional high jewellery, watches, and collectibles, The Unique Gallery, brings together globally acclaimed designers under one roof at Kempinski Palm Jumeirah.

Each piece is curated with precision, reflecting founder Dalila Daffara's unmatched eye for rare gemstones and extraordinary craftsmanship.

'Dubai embodies a vision of excellence and cultural ambition,' says Dalila Daffara, Founder of The Unique Group. 'The Unique Gallery sets new standards - a space where artistry, rarity, and timeless beauty are celebrated at the highest international level.'

The Gallery presents a curted selection of world-renowned maisons and visionaries, including Alessio Boschi, Qannati Objet d'Art, D'Avossa Gioielli, Ena Singh, Kratistos Watches, Zahira Fine Jewellery, and more. Rotating collections invite collectors and enthusiasts to experience jewellery as art - from Boschi's intricate, arabesque-inspired creations to contemporary reinterpretations of craft and form.

Beyond its showcases, The Unique Gallery cultivates a dialogue between design, culture, and craftsmanship through exclusive events and intimate encounters across Dubai's most distinguished venues. Extending beyond its walls, The Unique Collection Book - an archival, collectible volume first unveiled in Monte-Carlo - immortalises one-of-a-kind masterpieces and the creative spirit that defines The Unique Group's world. Every masterpiece reflects heritage, creativity, and exceptional design - establishing The Unique Gallery as a global cultural institution where the extraordinary is celebrated.

Posted on: Thursday, October 30, 2025 11:08:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

