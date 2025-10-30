Bask In Winter Radiance: Catrice Melted Sun Cream Bronzer Welcomes Outdoor Season In The Middle East

Middle East, 29 Oct 2025: As October ushers in cooler days and breezy nights, life in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and across the region moves outdoors once again. From sunset picnics at Al Qudra Lakes to seaside brunches in Jeddah, autumn marks the start of the most vibrant social season.

Catrice's Melted Sun Cream Bronzer is the must-have beauty companion for the return of outdoor living. Its silky, blendable texture melts into skin, delivering the perfect sun kissed glow - even as the summer heat fades. ELortlessly recreate that coveted“just back-from-the-beach” radiance during al fresco dinners, weekend camping adventures, or sunset walks around city parks.

The formula's warm undertones mimic the golden touch of autumn sunlight, while the cream-to-powder finish ensures a natural look that lasts from day to night - even in shifting temperatures and active outdoor moments. Whether you're exploring desert landscapes, enjoying rooftop gatherings, or relaxing on coastal terraces, Melted Sun Bronzer brings luminous warmth and healthy colour to every skin tone.

This season, let your skin reflect the happiness of being outside with makeup that never feels heavy.

Available now in stores and online throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East.

Thursday, October 30, 2025

