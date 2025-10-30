German National Tourist Office Wraps Up Roadshow Strengthening Ties Across GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GNTO completes four-city GCC roadshow-returns to Bahrain and deepens regional ties ahead of peak travel

Lufthansa relaunches nonstop Riyadh–Munich on Oct 26with the A350-marking 65 years in the Kingdom

UAE remains #1 GCC source market as connectivity grows

Dubai, October, 2025: The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) has successfully concluded its annual GCC Roadshow 2025, reaffirming Germany's close partnership with the Gulf region and presenting the country's latest tourism offerings to key travel and trade representatives.

Held from 26 to 29 October 2025, the roadshow visited Manama, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai, underlining the GCC's position as one of Germany's most important overseas source markets for inbound travel. Notably, the event returned to Bahrain after a several-year hiatus, marking a renewed engagement with the destination.

H.E. Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), honoured the event in Manama with her attendance, underlining the importance of continued collaboration between Germany and Bahrain in advancing tourism and cultural exchange. Her participation further emphasized Bahrain's growing role as a key partner in promoting international tourism cooperation across the GCC.

Another highlight was bringing together travel professionals, tour operators, and media to showcase the latest opportunities for GCC travellers in Germany, all organized with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Manama.

A standout moment during the roadshow was the Riyadh event, co-hosted with Lufthansa German Airlines and Munich Airport, to celebrate Lufthansa's upcoming relaunch of non-stop flights between Riyadh and Munich, beginning on 26 October 2025. This special occasion featured the Airbus A350-900, one of the world's most modern and sustainable aircraft, symbolizing strengthened travel links and the 65th anniversary of Lufthansa's operations in the Kingdom.

In the second quarter of 2026, Munich Airport will mark an important development with the opening of Pier T1E, a new extension of Terminal 1. The pier will serve as the dedicated base for Gulf carriers, offering improved and more efficient experience for passengers and airline partners. With expanded immigration and security areas, travellers will benefit from smoother processing, while new retail and lounge spaces will provide additional comfort and convenience. This investment reflects Munich Airport's ongoing focus on service quality and its role as a key European gateway for passengers from the Gulf region.

The UAE, where the roadshow concluded, remains Germany's largest source market from the GCC. Both Emirati nationals and residents represent the highest share of Gulf visitors to Germany. The country's diverse traveller base and high travel propensity continue to drive strong demand for Germany's rich mix of cultural heritage, wellness offerings and family-friendly experiences. Growing connectivity between the two nations, supported by new direct flights, further enhances the UAE's role as a strategic partner in advancing Germany's tourism goals in the region.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – GNTO GCC, said:“The GCC continues to be one of our most dynamic and valued markets. Travellers from the region are drawn to Germany's cultural richness, family-friendly atmosphere, and world-class hospitality. This year's roadshow highlighted our strong collaboration with partners such as Lufthansa and Munich Airport, further deepening connections between the Gulf and Germany. Building on the success of last year's tour, which strengthened our relationships across the region, we are proud to see even greater engagement and momentum in 2025.”

Across the region, Lufthansa Group carriers, including Eurowings and ITA Airways, now operate more than 120 weekly flights between the Middle East and Europe, offering GCC travellers convenient access to Germany's leading destinations. The enhanced connectivity aligns with GNTO's mission to support sustainable, inclusive, and easily accessible travel experiences for visitors from the Gulf.

The 2025 GCC Roadshow brought together an impressive roster of German partners, including E. Breuninger GmbH & Co, Emissa Travel, Eurowings – German Airlines, Franconian Tourist Board, Ingolstadt Village & Wertheim Village (Members of the Bicester Collection), Lufthansa Group, Munich Airport, Munich Tourist Office, Outletcity AG Metzingen, visitBerlin and Zugspitze – Top of Germany.

Together, they showcased the diversity of Germany's tourism landscape - from luxury shopping and cultural exploration to nature-based adventures and sustainable travel - all tailored to the preferences of GCC visitors.

Looking ahead, GNTO introduced its 2026 global campaigns, showcasing Germany's ongoing blend of heritage, innovation, and sustainability. The“City Life” campaign will showcase Germany's vibrant cities and UNESCO World Heritage sites.“Culinary Germany” will celebrate the country's gastronomic diversity, from high-end dining to regional flavours, and immersive food experiences.

The“Simply Feel Good” campaign focuses on sustainable, eco-friendly travel, encouraging the discovery of green cities, trails, and eco-initiatives, such as Deutsche Bahn's network.“Season's Greetings” will showcase Germany's winter charm, featuring festive markets and seasonal events that are popular with Gulf visitors.

Yamina Sofo added:“Germany offers a truly unique balance of culture, nature, and innovation. With our new campaigns for 2026, we aim to build on the achievements of 2025 and continue engaging with our valued partners across the Gulf. Whether discovering our modern cities or exploring our natural landscapes, we look forward to welcoming even more travellers from the region in the coming year.”

The GCC remains a cornerstone of Germany's tourism industry, supported by long-standing partnerships, expanding air links, and a shared commitment to quality and sustainability. Through initiatives such as the annual roadshow, GNTO continues to strengthen cooperation with the region's travel sector, ensuring that Destination Germany remains a preferred choice for GCC travellers.

