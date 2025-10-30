Researchers Investigate Long-Lost Swiss Oat Variety

This atlas, published in the scientific journal Nature, collects the genetic information of oat varieties and shows which genes are present in all oat plants and which are specific to individual varieties, explained Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich in a press release on Thursday.

“The specific genes can be of interest for breeding,” explained ETH researcher Bruno Studer, who was involved in compiling the atlas, in the press release. For example, the“Hative des Alpes” variety has genes that make it resistant to certain diseases, as well as genes that make it particularly suitable for cultivation in the Alpine region.“If you know these genes and what they do, you can specifically cross them into another variety,” says Studer.

The“Hative des Alpes” oat variety was widely cultivated in Switzerland between 1910 and 1930. It disappeared completely from Swiss fields after the Second World War.

