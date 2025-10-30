Hep Global Gmbh With Clear Trend Reversal In The First Nine Months Of 2025 Forecast For The Full Year Confirmed
|
hep global GmbH
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
hep global GmbH with clear trend reversal in the first nine months of 2025 – forecast for the full year confirmed
According to the half-year financial report published today (#berichte ), a clear improvement in operating figures was already apparent in the months from January to June 2025. With consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million) and an increase in total operating performance from EUR 11.0 million to EUR 20.0 million, EBIT improved significantly from EUR -13.1 million to EUR -2.4 million. The consolidated net loss also decreased significantly to EUR -6.8 million, compared to EUR -16.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Expected catch-up effect increasingly materializing
As in previous years, the hep global Group generates the majority of its total annual revenues and income in the second half of the year, as project developments and sales typically take place between July and December. The nine-month figures clearly reflect this seasonal structure and also show that the expected catch-up effect is increasingly materializing in 2025. The strong third quarter thus not only marks a trend reversal but also lays the foundation for a successful year overall.
Project sales in Germany and Poland in particular developed very positively and compensated for the temporary delays in the USA caused by regulatory uncertainties and new import regulations. With the Executive Order on“Liberation Day Tariffs” issued in April 2025 and the“H.R.1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July 2025, the solar market initially cooled down, but is now showing increasing stability again, as the regulations that have now been established provide more planning security for the implementation of ongoing pipeline projects. In this environment, the hep global Group is benefiting from its international positioning and its ability to respond flexibly to market changes.
Thomas Tschirf, CFO of hep global GmbH, explains:“The first nine months of 2025 mark the beginning of a trend reversal for us. The efficiency measures we have introduced and the strategic broadening of our geographical focus to Europe, which began years ago, are having an effect. The third quarter in particular proved that we can once again operate significantly more profitably on our own with our business model. The success of our European projects and the stabilization of the US markets give us confidence that we will achieve our forecast for the full year.”
hep global GmbH confirms forecast for full year 2025
Based on the positive development in the third quarter and the overall significantly improved earnings situation, hep global confirms its forecast for the full year 2025. Revenue of between EUR 45 and 55 million and EBIT of between EUR 5 and 15 million are expected. Management therefore anticipates a further increase in earnings in the fourth quarter, supported by additional project sales and progress in the implementation of ongoing projects in Europe and North America.
30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hep global GmbH
|Römerstraße 3
|74363 Güglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7135 93446 - 0
|E-mail:
|...al
|Internet:
|l
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H3JV5, DE000A351488
|WKN:
|A3H3JV, A35148
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2221312
|
2221312 30.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment