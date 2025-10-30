hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results

hep global GmbH with clear trend reversal in the first nine months of 2025 – forecast for the full year confirmed

30.10.2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep global GmbH with clear trend reversal in the first nine months of 2025 – forecast for the full year confirmed

Güglingen, 30 October 2025 – hep global GmbH, an internationally active solar specialist, achieved an operational trend reversal in the first nine months of 2025 and, in particular, noticeably improved its earnings performance. After a challenging 2024 and a traditionally slightly weaker first half of the year, the further course of business in 2025 shows a clear positive development. Consolidated revenue for the nine-month period in 2025 totaled EUR 33.3 million, while EBIT reached EUR 9.4 million. hep global is confident that it will achieve its forecast for the year as a whole. According to the half-year financial report published today (#berichte ), a clear improvement in operating figures was already apparent in the months from January to June 2025. With consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million) and an increase in total operating performance from EUR 11.0 million to EUR 20.0 million, EBIT improved significantly from EUR -13.1 million to EUR -2.4 million. The consolidated net loss also decreased significantly to EUR -6.8 million, compared to EUR -16.4 million in the same period of 2024. Expected catch-up effect increasingly materializing As in previous years, the hep global Group generates the majority of its total annual revenues and income in the second half of the year, as project developments and sales typically take place between July and December. The nine-month figures clearly reflect this seasonal structure and also show that the expected catch-up effect is increasingly materializing in 2025. The strong third quarter thus not only marks a trend reversal but also lays the foundation for a successful year overall. Project sales in Germany and Poland in particular developed very positively and compensated for the temporary delays in the USA caused by regulatory uncertainties and new import regulations. With the Executive Order on“Liberation Day Tariffs” issued in April 2025 and the“H.R.1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July 2025, the solar market initially cooled down, but is now showing increasing stability again, as the regulations that have now been established provide more planning security for the implementation of ongoing pipeline projects. In this environment, the hep global Group is benefiting from its international positioning and its ability to respond flexibly to market changes. Thomas Tschirf, CFO of hep global GmbH, explains:“The first nine months of 2025 mark the beginning of a trend reversal for us. The efficiency measures we have introduced and the strategic broadening of our geographical focus to Europe, which began years ago, are having an effect. The third quarter in particular proved that we can once again operate significantly more profitably on our own with our business model. The success of our European projects and the stabilization of the US markets give us confidence that we will achieve our forecast for the full year.” hep global GmbH confirms forecast for full year 2025 Based on the positive development in the third quarter and the overall significantly improved earnings situation, hep global confirms its forecast for the full year 2025. Revenue of between EUR 45 and 55 million and EBIT of between EUR 5 and 15 million are expected. Management therefore anticipates a further increase in earnings in the fourth quarter, supported by additional project sales and progress in the implementation of ongoing projects in Europe and North America.

About hep solar

hep solar is the solar specialist for projects from a single source. For over 15 years, the owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg has been developing, building, operating, and financing solar parks all over the world, particularly in Europe, Japan and North America. As a future-oriented company, hep solar combines know-how in various business areas – and thus covers the entire solar energy value chain from start to finish: from project development through construction to long-term operation. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada.

Press contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Email:...al



Investor contact:

Thomas Tschirf

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Phone: +49 7135 93446-0

Email:...al

l

Financial press contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Landshuter Allee 10

80637 München

Phone: +49 89 8896906-25

Email:...

30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News