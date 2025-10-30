Partnering With Farms Like De Francesco Farm, Sysco Is Helping Reduce Exposure To Global Supply Disruptions And Supporting Regional Economies

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on October 28, 2025 on LinkedIn

At Sysco, supporting local farmers like De Francesco Farm isn't just about fresh produce - it's about strengthening communities and small businesses from the ground up.

Did you know Sysco has programs specifically designed to help small farmers and artisan producers get their products to market more easily and efficiently? Our efforts to source more domestic goods accelerated during the pandemic and have only grown stronger as we work to bring supply chains closer to home. Today, less than 10% of Sysco's U.S. products are imported. In the European Union, more than 90% of the assortment is local and in Canada more than 75%. We are proud of our commitment to source locally and help strengthen our communities.

Today, we want you to meet Joseph DeFrancesco, whose family farm near New Haven, CT sells about 95% of its crops to Sysco. As trade conditions evolve, Joe is expanding his tomato crops to help meet demand from customers who increasingly want U.S.-grown ingredients.

By partnering with farms like De Francesco Farm, we're reducing exposure to global supply disruptions, supporting regional economies, and delivering fresher, better-handled food to our customers. Together, we're building a stronger, more resilient supply chain - and fulfilling our Purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another.

