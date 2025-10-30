Moehe Announces Classes To Be Held Remotely On November 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced on Thursday that all classes in public and private schools across Qatar will be conducted remotely on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in support of the State's efforts to ensure the success of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, hosted by Qatar.

Administrative and teaching staff will also work remotely on that day, with lessons delivered through online learning platforms according to approved schedules.