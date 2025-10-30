Some Girls Hope To Hear Good News In New Academic Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As the current academic year draws to a close, a number of Afghan girls- who stress that observing the Islamic hijab is their religious duty- are calling on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow them to return to high schools and universities in the upcoming academic year.

Soon after returning to power on August 15, 2021, the IEA suspended girls' education above the sixth grade. Later on December 20 of the same year, both private and public universities were instructed to suspend the education of female students until further notice.

IEA officials have repeatedly said they would allow girls education once suitable and Islamic environment is created.

With the academic year now ending, several girls have urged the IEA to allow them to attend schools above the sixth grade and universities in 1405 academic year.

Lida Rezai, an inhabitant of Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, who was in grade eight at the private“Rah-i-Rarda” school before the suspension, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“If our schools had not been suspended, I would be in grade ten this year. It's painful to be left without future.”

Referring to the end of the academic year, she said:“Every year around this time, I used to prepare for my annual exams and plan for my winter holidays, but it has been four years now that we have been barred from attending the school.”

She urged the IEA to announce at the end of this academic year that girls above grade six would be allowed to return to school in the coming academic year.

“This is not just my wish-it's the wish of all Afghan girls. We want to learn, like girls in other Islamic countries and contribute to the progress and development of our nation,” she said.

Sana Mehrabi, a resident of Bibi Mahro area in Kabul, who was also in grade eight four years ago, said that she was also concerned about the continued suspension of girls' education.

“If schools were open to us, I would have graduated by now. I was passionate about studying in the Faculty of Languages and Literature and becoming a teacher in the future,” she said.

“I thought this year they would allow us to go back to school, but it's ending again- only 23 days remain until final exams. When I see my brothers going to school, I feel very disappointed.”

She also called on the IEA:“My only request is that, before the end of this school year, give us the good news that we can return to school in the new academic year.”

She added:“We are grateful to Allah that we are Muslims. Even during the previous government, we attended school wearing hijab. We ask the Ministry of Education (MoE) not to keep us waiting any longer and to let us resume our studies while observing Islamic hijab, as we always have.”

Meanwhile, Sahar Rahyab, a resident of 500-family area in Kabul, said she was in grade 11 in 2021. If schools remained open, she would now be a second-year university student.

“I dreamed of become a doctor and was eagerly waiting to finish school, but then schools were shut down and I could not graduate class 12 to prepare for the university entrance exam,” she recalled.

She also urged the IEA to reopen schools and universities for girls.

Similarly, some girls whose university studies were interrupted have asked the government to allow them to return to higher education in 1405.

Nabila Salehi, a Kabul resident, said she was in the 4th semester of the Dentistry Faculty at Ghalib private university when the ban was imposed about three years ago.

“Our male classmates have all graduated, but we're still left behind,” she lamented.

She urged the IEA to permit girls to attend universities again in the new academic year.

“We thank Allah that we are Muslims. Observing hijab is obligatory for us. We girls simply want to continue our education within the framework of Islamic principles and with proper hijab,” she added.

Marwa Efat, from Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul said she was in the fourth semester of the Midwifery Faculty at Esteqlal Institute of Higher Education when girls' admission to medical institutions was also suspended last year.

“We have no other request from the government except that universities be reopened. Because when a mother is uneducated, how can she raise educated children for society?” she asked.

Likewise, Naheed Forotan, from Kart-i-Parwan, who previously studied in the Faculty of Economics, said:“Had universities remained open, I would have graduated by now - it's been a year since I should have finished my degree. Unfortunately, the doors of universities are still closed to us.”

She too called on the interim government to give“good news to all girls about reopening schools and universities” in the new academic year.

Meanwhile, scholars and experts also emphasised the need to reopen schools for girls above grade six and universities.

Tafsir Siyahposh, an expert on Islamic and women's rights, said:“In Islam, acquiring knowledge is an obligation. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, 'Seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave.' Therefore, in Islam, learning is both essential and necessary.”

Referring to the suspension of girls' education, he noted that making up for this lost time will be very difficult and urged the officials to reopen schools and universities for girls next year.

Sanullah Salehi, an education expert, expressed similar views:“When a girl becomes educated, the future of her family and society brightens. An educated woman can raise knowledgeable and aware children, but if women remain uneducated, the whole society lags behind.”

He believes that religious scholars, elders, and the public should sit with the Islamic Emirate's officials to find a proper and Islamic solution for girls' education.

“My final request to IEA is that, with good intentions and within the framework of Sharia, they reopen the doors of schools and universities for girls. Knowledge brings strength and dignity to Muslims, while ignorance leads to weakness and poverty,” he said.

kk/ma