Coterie Announces Expansion Of Coterie Applications'“Manage My Risk” Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The addition of Bluevine to Manage My Risk makes digital banking and financial tools more accessible to small businesses across the U.S.

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie), a tech-enabled managing general agent (MGA) specializing in property and casualty (P&C) coverage for small businesses, is pleased to announce that Bluevine, the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., has been added to Coterie Applications' risk management program, Manage My Risk.

Coterie Applications, the parent company of Coterie Insurance, and Bluevine will work together to help Manage My Risk program-enrolled policyholders better manage financial risk. Additionally, Coterie policyholders who access Manage My Risk can now take advantage of three months of Bluevine's Premier plan, which includes priority support, exclusive partner perks, and enhanced account tools designed to simplify financial management.

The addition of Bluevine to Manage My Risk is part of the commitment by Coterie to provide a comprehensive risk management solution for small business policyholders. Earlier this year, SmarterRisk, an analytics-driven risk assessment platform, was added to the program. Partners, like Bluevine and SmarterRisk, help Coterie empower agents and brokers to provide small businesses (SMBs) with the tools and insights needed to thrive.

“Insurance must evolve from simply transferring risk to truly helping small businesses manage and reduce it,” said David McFarland, CEO and Founder of Coterie Insurance.“By integrating Bluevine into the Manage My Risk program, agents can offer clients a holistic approach to resilience; one that extends beyond traditional insurance into financial wellness and operational strength. Expanding risk management capabilities through a relationship with Bluevine is in line with Coterie's overarching mission to transform small business insurance by combining modern technology with meaningful, everyday value.”

Through Manage My Risk, agents working with Coterie can differentiate themselves in the marketplace by delivering ongoing policy value-adds that address the risks SMBs face every day. The addition of Bluevine expands the program's scope to include financial education, smart banking, and faster access to capital, aligning directly with the needs of modern entrepreneurs.

Manage My Risk is available nationwide to all Coterie policyholders with a Business Owners (BOP) or General Liability (GL) policy. Agents can add the solution at binding, and current policyholders may add it at renewal.

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners in all 50 states. Coterie's technology enables a rapid, transparent, accurate, quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

...

859-803-6597