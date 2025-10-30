Through The Heart's Lens Invites Readers Into A Journey Of Love, Healing, And Rebirth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In Through the Heart's Lens, artist and author Helena Stamatiou delivers a deeply personal and lyrical exploration of love, empowerment, and transformation.Known for her soul-stirring songwriting and ethereal vocals, Stamatiou now extends her artistry to the page, weaving words that reflect both vulnerability and strength. The Montreal-born, Greek-rooted singer-songwriter's poetic voice shines across 67 poems that chronicle the evolution of emotion-from pain and loss to awakening and self-discovery. Each verse acts as a mirror to the soul, inviting readers to see themselves through the lens of their heart.

“Each poem is a breath, a prayer, a spark,” says Stamatiou.“They are reflections of the soul's ability to rise, love, and begin again.”

More than a collection of poems, Through the Heart's Lens is an experience-a dialogue between soul and silence. Helena's creative journey has long intertwined music, poetry, and visual expression.

In 2022, she launched her multidisciplinary brand Helena, marking a new chapter where sound, word, and art converge. Her debut release under the brand-a limited-edition poem entitled Je suis (I am) presented on silkscreen glass-celebrates the beauty and strength of women. The piece merges literature and visual art, symbolizing Helena's belief that emotion transcends any single medium.

A finalist in Quebec's Lyrics Only category at the provincial En Scène competition, Helena has also earned multiple semi-finalist recognitions in the international Song of the Year contest for the originality and emotional depth of her lyrics. With Through the Heart's Lens, she channels the same emotive power that has defined her music career, crafting poetry that feels as melodic as it is meaningful.

Through the Heart's Lens is more than a poetry collection-it's a mosaic of emotions: love, healing, empowerment, sensuality, grief, and rebirth. Each piece offers a glimpse into the artist's soul and a reminder that through creation, we rediscover our light.

Beautifully written and profoundly moving, Helena Stamatiou's debut collection affirms her voice as one of sincerity, artistry, and timeless resonance.

The book is now available. Learn more or secure your copy at .

