Onclive® And The Ruesch Center For The Cure Of Gastrointestinal Cancers Announce Recipients Of The 2025 Luminary Awards In GI Cancers

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation's leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, and the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center are pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers.

The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers celebrate individuals who have played an integral part in furthering research and improving patient outcomes for those affected by GI cancers. Through their leadership and commitment to excellence, these honorees have left a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape.

Carolyn R. Aldigé, Prevent Cancer Foundation

Katie Couric, Katie Couric Media and Stand Up To Cancer

Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Anil Rustgi, M.D., Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University Margaret Tempero, M.D., University of California San Francisco



An awards ceremony recognizing the award recipients will take place on November 20, 2025, in the Riggs Library at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., during the 16th Annual Ruesch Center Symposium.

“The Luminary Awards recognize individuals whose exceptional dedication, innovation, and compassion have elevated the standard of care for patients with GI cancers. Each honoree's unwavering focus on improving outcomes has set new benchmarks in the field,” said John L. Marshall, MD, director of the Ruesch Center.“Through these awards, we honor their remarkable achievements and aim to inspire continued progress in the fight against GI cancers.”

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers is a global leader in the fight against GI cancers, offering a unique and personalized approach to treatment. The Ruesch Center is at the forefront of advancing science, driving innovative research, clinical trials, and individualized therapies.

OncLive is proud to partner with the Ruesch Center each year to honor outstanding individuals with this award.

“Every year brings important progress in GI cancer care and new ways to enhance the patient experience,” said Robert M. Goldsmith, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at MJH Life Sciences®.“The Luminary Awards give us a dedicated moment to recognize and celebrate those individuals whose outstanding contributions have had a profound impact on the field.”

The leading digital platform and multichannel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news, and practical information they can use to provide the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels.

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers is part of Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. It focuses on personalized patient care and the fight against GI cancers. The Ruesch Center provides the highest standard of care and individualized cures through clinical trials and research, education and advocacy, and regional and global alliances.

