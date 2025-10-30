403
Headland And Fight Or Flight Awarded Blueprint Diversity Mark
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications agency Headland and B2B specialist Fight or Flight have secured the Blueprint diversity mark.
Headland has been promoted from Blueprint Ally status to full Blueprint status, while Fight or Flight has become a Blueprinted agency for the first time, securing Ally status.
Launched in 2020 by The Pros Collective (formerly known as BME PR Pros), The Blueprint diversity mark aims to promote racial diversity in PR and communications, and help organisations attract, recruit, retain and nurture talented Black, Asian, mixed race and ethnic minority professionals. Awarded organisations sign up to a series of commitments aimed at encouraging diversity from work experience placements to the boardroom.
Headland secured the mark after detailing how it has fulfilled The Blueprint commitments since being awarded Ally status in 2023. The agency joins Blurred, Cirkle, CCGroup, a Hoffman Agency, and Harvard in being promoted from Ally to full Blueprint status.
Since becoming Blueprinted in September 2023, the consultancy has increased the diversity of its workforce, created an inclusive social calendar, rolled out a wide-ranging DEI training programme and provided coaching for staff from minority backgrounds. Its submission also showed strong senior management engagement and high levels of staff support for the firm's DEI work.
Fight or Flight was awarded Ally status after outlining its work to promote diversity and inclusion. The five-year-old agency impressed judges with its deep, longstanding commitment to DEI and to recruiting and nurturing Black, Asian, mixed race and ethnic minority talent.
The Pros Collective founder and CEO Elizabeth Bananuka said:“In the midst of such a negative news cycle, it's wonderful to not only celebrate two organisations walking the DEI talk and doing great things, but to promote one, Headland, to full Blueprint status, and to welcome another, Fight or Flight, into The Blueprint community.
“Both applications were a joy to read and provided the judges with so much hope. They served as timely reminders that there are still organisations committed to doing meaningful, accountable, transparent, data-driven DEI work and, crucially, which understand the value diversity, inclusion and equality bring to a business, its clients, its work, and its workforce.”
Headland COO Suzanne Morris said championing diverse perspectives was“central to our purpose, client offer and who we are as a business”. She added: Becoming a Blueprint Ally two years ago gave us the confidence and framework to be more ambitious in our actions and we're so proud that this has been recognised with full Blueprint status.”
Fight of Flight co-founder and chief client officer Joe Walton said:“Although we are incredibly proud to be named a Blueprint Ally today, we know there is so much more we can do to make our agency even more open, diverse and accessible. We are excited about the opportunity to learn new strategies and best practice from Elizabeth and The Blueprint team, and are already very impressed by the depth and rigour of their approach.”
An evaluation report published in June 2025 highlighted the positive impact The Blueprint diversity mark has had on awarded agencies and their employees since its launch. The report found 71% of survey respondents attributed The Blueprint to improved inclusivity in their organisation, 71% to changes in their organisation's diversity recruitment, 69% to an increase in diverse job applicants and 75% to increased DEI efforts.
This round of applications was marked by an independent panel of judges: Bananuka; Henry Rowling (founder, Flying Cars innovation agency); Sasha Daly (advocacy and influencing consultant) and Nyree Connell (education policy manager).
The deadline for the next round of applications for Blueprint status is midday on 4 December 2025.
