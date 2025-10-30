403
Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Marks 15 Years of Inspiring Female Athletes
(MENAFN- AMC) Abu Dhabi– UAE – 30 October 2025: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) celebrated its fifteenth anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of empowering women and advancing female participation in sports. The celebration brought together members of the Board of Directors and employee to highlight the Academy’s most notable achievements and discuss its plans for continued growth and excellence.
Since its inception, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has drawn its inspiration from the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation“ “Mother of the Na”ion”, and from the leadership and guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, the Academy continues to advance’women’s sports by providing a supportive environment and opportunities to develop athletic skills and showcase talent. This ongoing support strengthens the presence of Emirati women in sports and opens new horizons for achievement and leadership.
Held under th“ theme “15 Years of Empowering Women”in Sports”, the event reaffirmed’the Academy’s leading role in nurturing female athletes and providing an environment that supports their development across various sporting disciplines. It also reflected’the Academy’s alignment with th’ UAE leadership’s vision to enhance the role and impact of women in all areas of national progress.
The celebration showcased several upcoming initiatives, including expanding the number of tournaments, developing competitive teams, launching a junior athletes program, hosting local and international sporting eve’ts at the Academy’s facilities, and increasing community engagement through awareness programs and specialized workshops.
On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy. The event concluded with a recognition ceremony honouring Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy employees and staff for their continued dedication and contribution to advancing the Academy's mission of building a sustainable and inclusive sports community founded on empowerment and participation.
