The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) And Partners Strengthen Regional Action To Protect Children In West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs (DHSA), convened two high-level engagements in Dakar, Republic of Senegal, from 20 to 24 October 2025, to advance collective action to protect children across West Africa. The sessions brought together Directors responsible for child protection from ECOWAS Member States, United Nations agencies, and civil society, to reinforce regional cooperation and accelerate implementation of child protection commitments.

The first engagement reviewed progress in implementing the ECOWAS Strategic Framework, adopted in 2017. The second engagement, held with the Regional Working Group for Child Protection (Groupe Régional de Protection de l'Enfant – GRPE), resulted in the validation of the Joint ECOWAS-GRPE Operational Plan for 2026 to guide coordinated child protection programming across the region.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Olatunde Olayemi reaffirmed that child protection remains a strategic and political priority for ECOWAS. He highlighted the ECOWAS Child Policy (2019-2030), the Regional Action Plans on Child Labour and Trafficking, and the rollout of the ECOWAS Child Rights Information Management System (ECRIMS) as instruments to strengthen data-driven policy and accountability.

Representatives of Member States and partner organizations, including UNICEF, ENDA Jeunesse Action, IOM, Plan International, SSI-WA, Terre des Hommes, and SOS Children's Villages, commended ECOWAS for sustaining a regional platform for coordination and joint action, while noting persistent risks such as insecurity, displacement, harmful practices, and economic pressures affecting children.

Member States and partners agreed on priority actions, including increased national budget allocation, harmonized reporting through ECRIMS, strengthened child participation and inclusion, domestication of regional child protection instruments, enhanced cross-border cooperation, and coordinated implementation of the Joint ECOWAS-GRPE Operational Plan (2026).

The engagements concluded with a call for sustained political will, resource mobilization, and strengthened collaboration among governments, civil society, and international partners to ensure every child in West Africa grows up safe, protected, and able to thrive.

