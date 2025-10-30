MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 29, 2025 1:07 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on SailPoint IdentityIQ Exam Roadmap 2026: Step-by-Step Success Guide

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on CISA 2026 Study Guide: How to Pass in Your First Attempt. This masterclass is designed to provide a structured understanding of the SailPoint IdentityIQ ecosystem and its growing importance in the identity and access management (IAM) domain. The session will begin with an introduction to SailPoint IdentityIQ, covering its architecture, key components, and how it enables enterprises to manage digital identities efficiently. It will then explore why SailPoint IdentityIQ skills are increasingly in demand, highlighting industry trends, enterprise adoption rates, and the critical role of IAM professionals in safeguarding organizational security. The class will provide an overview of the certification path, explaining different SailPoint credentials, eligibility requirements, and skill expectations for each level. A detailed step-by-step roadmap for the 2026 exam will guide participants through the preparation process, from concept mastery to hands-on practice. The session will also address common mistakes and exam pitfalls, sharing tips, study materials, and strategic resources to help streamline the learning journey. It will conclude with a Q&A and discussion on career next steps, offering direction for professionals aspiring to excel in identity security.

When

19 Nov (Wed)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this Masterclass is ideal for professionals aiming to build a strong foothold in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and understand how SailPoint IdentityIQ certification can advance their careers in 2026 and beyond. The session will provide a clear understanding of how to approach certification preparation strategically, ensuring that learners focus on what truly matters for exam success. It will offer expert guidance on navigating real-world challenges faced by IAM professionals, helping participants align their technical knowledge with enterprise security requirements. The masterclass will also shed light on emerging IAM roles and career pathways, offering clarity for those looking to transition or specialize in this domain. Whether someone is beginning their journey or refining existing expertise, the discussion will bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, helping participants not only prepare for the SailPoint exam but also understand how IAM certification can shape a sustainable, future-ready cybersecurity career.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. Introduction to SailPoint IdentityIQ

. Why SailPoint IdentityIQ Skills Are in High Demand

. Overview of SailPoint IdentityIQ Certification Path

. Step-by-Step Prep Roadmap for 2026 Exam

. Tips, Resources & Common Mistakes to Avoid

. Q&A + Career Next Steps

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131