Husband Flees With Rs 2.5 Million And Seven Tolas Of Gold After Marriage In Nowshera Cantt
In Nowshera Cantt, a husband allegedly fled with cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees just ten months after marriage.
According to police, the newlywed woman, Nabila Naz, was deceived by her husband, who showed her a fake ticket to Saudi Arabia before escaping with Rs 2.5 million in cash and seven tolas of gold jewelry from their home.Also Read: Rising Dengue Cases in KP Spark Concern as Experts Link Surge to Climate Conditions
Nabila Naz stated that her husband blocked her phone number following the incident. Seeking justice, she approached the Nowshera Cantt police station, where a case has been registered on her complaint.
Police said the suspect's mobile number is being traced and that efforts are underway to arrest him soon.
