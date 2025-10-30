Cinc Syrskyi Dismisses Russian Claims Of Encirclement In Pokrovsk And Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy is intensifying its activity in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area. That's why I visited this critical sector again. I met with the commanders of army corps, military units, and subunits that are resisting the numerically superior enemy forces. I heard reports on the current situation, urgent needs, and their proposals. The situation is difficult, but Russian propaganda claims about the so-called 'blockade' of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Pokrovsk - as well as in Kupiansk - do not correspond to reality,” Syrskyi said.

According to him, in Pokrovsk, enemy infantry is avoiding direct clashes, taking cover in urban areas and frequently changing positions. Therefore, the top priority is to detect and destroy them. Under such conditions, the effective work of reconnaissance and strike drones is crucial.

“Alongside the unmanned systems, assault and search operations are being conducted in the town by Air Assault Forces, assault regiments, Special Operations Forces, Military Law Enforcement Center units, Security Service of Ukraine, National Guard, National Police, and others,” the Commander-in-Chief added.

He noted that work continues to strengthen the resilience of defenses on the Pokrovsk front, emphasizing the importance of coordination between units, logistical support, and precise execution of orders.

“Every commander, regardless of rank, must ensure high-quality execution of tasks. I strictly warned commanders against irresponsibility - I will take tough measures, up to dismissal, if necessary. I issued specific orders. In terms of logistics, I also assigned tasks to strengthen the protection of supply and evacuation routes. A number of other decisions were made as well,” Syrskyi said.

He assured that all decisions are made promptly and are based on maintaining a reasonable balance between goals and capabilities, with the top priority being the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives.

As reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 172 clashes with Russian troops over the past day, with 55 of them occurring on the Pokrovsk front. Heightened enemy activity was also observed in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka sectors of the front.