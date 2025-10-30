Incruises Reports Surging New Partner Growth, Unveils The Global Convention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International announced today that, in September, its flagship brand, inCruises, achieved one of the strongest months for Partner activations in company history.

The company welcomed 7,494 new Partners in September-the highest monthly total in two years-along with a significant increase in Partner-Members. This increase reflects the company's continued global momentum in its mission to make luxury travel more accessible worldwide.

"Our record-breaking pace is the result of our overall team performing at a high level and our Partners continuing to respond with enthusiasm," said Michael Hutchison, inGroup's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Our shared commitment and collaboration are creating record results and a growing confidence in what we're building together."

Building on this momentum, inCruises opened ticket sales for The Global Convention, its first-ever worldwide gathering of Members and Partners, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, September 18–20, 2026. The company offered an initial 8,500 tickets, which sold out within three days, reflecting strong interest and engagement across its global community.

"Field energy is growing," said Doug Corrigan, inGroup's Chief Marketing Officer. "The impressive immediate response to The Global Convention-an event almost a year away-shows how our shared purpose and passion are resonating throughout the inCruises culture and community."

