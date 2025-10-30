President Of Camp Jellystone, Rob Schutter, To Retire In March 2026 After Decades Of Leadership And Creating A Lasting Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jon Burek, Executive Vice President, Named Successor

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Jellystone, franchisor of Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, announced that Rob Schutter, President of Camp Jellystone, will retire at the end of March 2026. Current Executive Vice President Jon Burek will succeed him.

Schutter joined Camp Jellystone in August 1989 and over three decades helped transform the Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts franchise into one of the most recognized and beloved brands in family camping and family glamping. Schutter's leadership has impacted every facet of the brand's evolution including but not limited to its focus on the family guest entertainment experience, its ever-expanding franchisee support, and its overall strategic direction, leaving a lasting legacy on both Jellystone Park consumers and franchisees alike.

Guiding a Brand That Became a Family Tradition

Schutter oversaw the expansion of Jellystone Park from a small network of Camp-Resorts into a true national leader in outdoor hospitality. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

With a focus on family, fun, and continuous improvement, Schutter led changes that shaped the brand during its formative years including:



The proliferation of family attractions such as splashgrounds, water slides, snowless tubing, and jump pillows at Jellystone Park locations.

The launch of key marketing and technology initiatives that enhanced both the guest and franchisee experience such as the Club Yogi Rewards loyalty marketing program, the brand's national gift card program, and the introduction of a streamlined reservation system.

The creation of focused educational programming to help franchisees elevate their performance and guest satisfaction levels.

The formation of the Yogi Advisory Council to give franchisees a stronger voice and better platform to drive collaboration with Camp Jellystone.

The expansion of the Jellystone Park exclusive retail line into a robust program offering hundreds of items in multiple categories including plush, apparel, and drinkware beloved by kids and adults alike. The introduction of new branding and marketing elements that modernized the Yogi Bear characters for a new generation while preserving their classic charm.



“Leading the Jellystone Park brand has been one of the great honors of my life,” said Schutter.“What makes this franchise truly special isn't just the campgrounds or the characters. It's the people - the franchisees, the team members, and the families who choose to spend their time with us year after year and have created a community built on laughter, connection, and memories that last a lifetime.”

A Lifetime of Service

In addition to his leadership of the Jellystone Park brand, Schutter played an active role in the outdoor hospitality industry as a whole for decades. His industry highlights include serving 15 years on the OHI (formally the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC)) Board of Directors across two different terms, including as its Vice Chair in 2011-2012 and its Chairman in 2012-2013. Schutter has also been a member of The Foundation, one of the outdoor hospitality industry's premier charitable organizations, since 2015.

In recognition of his service to the industry, Schutter received the Stan Martin Award from ARVC in 1999. The Stan Martin Award is one of the industry's highest honors and recognizes industry leaders whose tireless commitment to the RV park and campground sector of the outdoor hospitality industry is evident in their involvement, leadership, creativity, and dedication. He subsequently earned the ARVC Chairman's Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the outdoor hospitality industry, in 2003 and its Pioneer Award, which recognizes visionaries for their groundbreaking contributions to the growth and success of the industry, in 2014.

A Seamless Transition to the Next Generation of Leadership

Upon Schutter's retirement, Jon Burek, Executive Vice President of Camp Jellystone, will accede to the role of President. Since joining Camp Jellystone in February 2020, Burek has worked closely with Schutter and the rest of the leadership team to support franchise operations, strengthen brand consistency, and enhance the overall Jellystone Park guest experience.

“Jon understands that family fun and creating lasting memories are key parts of what makes Jellystone Park special,” said Schutter.“He's ready to build on the brand's legacy and lead it into the future.”

Burek is excited for what comes next.“The relationships Rob has built with our franchisees is unparalleled and his impact on the Jellystone Park brand can't be understated. I look forward to building on his work and delivering fresh innovations that enhance the Jellystone Park experience for both our guests and our franchisees.”

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera (s25).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

...

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at