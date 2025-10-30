Commander-In-Chief Of Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) President Herminie Conducts First Official Visit With Seychelles Defence Forces

The President of the Republic of Seychelles in his capacity of Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) Dr. Patrick Herminie, conducted his first official visit to the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) Headquarters at Bel Eau on Thursday morning. The President was joined on this visit by the Vice President, Mr. Sebastien Pillay.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the new administration's engagement with the nation's defence establishment. During the course of the visit, the Commander-in-Chief received a comprehensive presentation from senior military officials outlining the mandate, roles, and functions of the Seychelles Defence Forces.

In his welcoming address, the Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Rosette, extended his congratulations to President Herminie on his election and expressed the profound honour and privilege of receiving the Commander-in-Chief for this inaugural visit. Major General Rosette emphasized that the official engagement would provide the President with valuable insights into the SDF's operational structure and its alignment with national strategic priorities.

Following the formal presentation, the presidential delegation proceeded to engage with additional military officers across various commands. In recognition of the historic occasion, both President Herminie and Vice President Pillay were presented with commemorative tokens.

In his concluding remarks, President Herminie expressed his sincere appreciation for the critical role performed by the Seychelles Defence Forces in safeguarding national security and defending the constitution. He extended his best wishes to all personnel in the execution of their duties, recognizing their role, efforts and sacrifices.

