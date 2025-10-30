Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size Worth USD 17.91 Billion By 2034

Additionally, strong government and private sector investment in healthcare, robust reimbursement systems, and the presence of key market players and research institutions foster innovation and adoption of advanced diagnostic tools like OCT and AI-based screening.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period because of the research and development, focus on early-stage treatment, growing healthcare expenditure, technological innovations, innovations in treatment, increased awareness, and rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. Within India, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) varies dramatically, ranging from 4.3% to 27.3% across different states.

The rising adoption of novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies is fueling growth in countries like China and India. The strong focus on advanced treatments like anti-VEGF, innovative diagnostics like OCTA, and intraocular steroidal injections contributes to market growth.

India Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis

India is emerging as the dominant country in the regional market due to its rapidly growing diabetic population, increasing awareness of diabetic complications, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. With one of the highest numbers of people living with diabetes globally, India faces a significant burden of diabetic retinopathy, especially as early screening and diagnosis become more accessible through government initiatives and private sector involvement.

The country's focus on improving ophthalmic care, growing adoption of telemedicine and AI-based retinal screening, and the presence of cost-effective treatment options further contribute to its leadership in the regional market.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation Insights:

Type Insights

Which Type Dominates the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

The proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment dominated in the market in 2024. There is difficulty in treating diabetic retinopathy. But treatment works very well to prevent, delay or reduce vision loss. The sooner the condition is found, the easier it is to treat. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) is the more advanced stage of diabetic eye disease. It happens when the retina starts growing new blood vessels. This is called neovascularization. These fragile new vessels may bleed into the vitreous.

The non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The main features of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy include cotton wool spots, intraretinal hemorrhages, microaneurysm, and hard exudates. It also include venous tortuosity or beading, capillary dropout and intraretinal microvascular abnormalities (IRMA). NPDR management typically involves less invasive and more cost-effective interventions, such as anti-VEGF therapies and monitoring, making it more accessible and widely adopted.

Age Group Insights

Which Age Group Leads the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

The 40-49 age group segment led the market in 2024. Near about 4.1 million US adults 40 years and older have diabetic retinopathy. Patients with diabetes onset before 40 years had a 5.56 times higher risk of developing DR compared to those diagnosed at 60 years or older. Undiagnosed diabetes was most popular in those aged 40 to 49 years compared to the other age group. Additionally, rising rates of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and early-onset diabetes contribute to increased prevalence in this group.

The 65-74 age group segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Diabetic retinopathy is the most frequent cause of new cases of blindness among adults aged 20 to 74 years in developed countries. Diabetes is highly prevalent health condition in the aging population. Over 29% of people over the age of 65 years have diabetes.

Additionally, aging populations, particularly in developed countries, contribute to a larger pool of elderly patients requiring regular eye care and treatment. Increased healthcare access, routine screening under geriatric care programs, and higher rates of comorbidities like hypertension further drive demand for diabetes.

Management Type Insights

What Made the Anti-VEGF Lead the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

The anti-VEGF segment led the market. Anti-VEGF treatment improves vision in about 1 out of 3 people who take it. For vast majority 9 out of 10, it at least stabilizes vision. Anti-VEGF medicine blocks VEGF, slowing the growth of blood vessels in the eye. This slows or stops damage from the abnormal blood vessels and slows down vision loss. Anti-VEGF treatments are very successful and give a good chance of preventing further sight loss. The aim of treatment is to stabilize vision and prevent it from getting worse.

The vitrectomy segment is set to experience the fastest rate of the market growth from 2025 to 2034. Vitrectomy surgery helps to treat retinal problems. Vitrectomy is a surgical procedure undertaken by a specialist where the vitreous humor gel that fills the eye cavity is removed to provide better access to the retina. This allows for a variety of repairs, including the removal of scar tissue, laser repair of retinal detachment, and treatment of macular holes.

Distribution Channel Insights

How Hospitals and Pharmacies Dominates the Diabetic Retinopathy Market in 2024?

The hospitals and pharmacies

The ambulatory surgical centers segment in anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Ambulatory surgical centers are reshaping healthcare by offering patients a faster, safer, and more affordable alternative to hospitals delivering same day surgeries with high quality outcomes and personalized care. Ambulatory surgical centers specialize in outpatient surgery and deliver personal care that is cost-effective, efficient, and convenient. As healthcare systems aim to reduce costs and improve service accessibility, especially for the growing diabetic population, ASCs offer a convenient alternative with lower overhead.

Genentech, Inc.: Develops and commercializes anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatments, such as Lucentis and Susvimo, which are delivered via eye injection or implant to inhibit vessel growth and leakage in diabetic retinopathy.



Kowa Company Ltd.: Focuses on supplying diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals for lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetic eye disease, but specific branded treatments for diabetic retinopathy were not identified.



BCNPeptides: Develops and conducts clinical trials for peptide-based, non-invasive eye drop treatments, such as RETISOM, for the prevention and management of moderate to severe diabetic retinopathy.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Developed Optina, an oral drug based on danazol, for diabetic macular edema (DME), a complication of diabetic retinopathy, though its efficacy is uncertain after trials were discontinued years ago.



Alimera Sciences: Offers Iluvien, a sustained-release intravitreal steroid implant that delivers fluocinolone acetonide for up to three years to treat chronic diabetic macular edema.



Sirnaomics: Researches and develops small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics that target specific genes to potentially treat diabetic retinopathy and other ocular diseases.



Oxurion NV: Had a pipeline of therapeutic candidates, including plasma kallikrein and integrin antagonists, for diabetic retinopathy before filing for bankruptcy protection in 2023.



Novartis AG: Sells Beovu, an injectable anti-VEGF treatment approved in Europe for visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema, and has commercial rights to Lucentis outside the U.S.



ABBVIE INC.: Offers Ozurdex, a steroid implant for diabetic macular edema, and has a gene therapy research collaboration with REGENXBIO for diabetic retinopathy.

Bayer AG: Commercializes Eylea, an injectable anti-VEGF drug (developed by Regeneron ), for treating diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema by inhibiting blood vessel growth and leakage.



Recent Developments

In April 2025, AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening software was launched by Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties. This initiative aims to harness the new artificial intelligence (AI) technology for early-stage diabetic retinopathy detection and apply this technology to offer quick and accurate analysis that will help doctors to make informed decisions. (Source: Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre launches AI-driven diabetic retinopathy screening software )

In February 2025, Nayanamritham 2.0, the World's first AI-based Govt screening program for chronic eye disease was launched by the Government of Kerala in collaboration with Remidio. This pioneering initiative leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to improve early detection and efficient eye disease screening, making quality eye care more efficient and accessible across the state. (Source: Kerala launches world's first AI-driven Govt screening program for chronic eye diseases with Remidio )

