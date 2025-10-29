403
'Qatar-Turkiye Friendship Will Continue To Grow Stronger, For World Peace, Stability'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Embassy of Turkiye in Qatar marked Wednesday the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye. The event was hosted by the Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu in the presence of a number of Qatari and other dignitaries.
HE the Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of State and Qatar National Library president Dr Hamad al-Kawari, HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh al-Marri, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' protocol director HE ambassador Ibrahim bin Yousuf Fakhro, Eritrean ambassador and the Diplomatic Corps dean Ali Ibrahim, alongside other dignitaries, heads of diplomatic missions and senior members of the Turkish community in Qatar were present.
Dr Goksu stressed that“our brotherly relationship with Qatar holds a truly exceptional and special place. Thanks to the wise leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, this brotherhood has evolved into a model strategic partnership. In recent years, relations between Turkiye and Qatar have developed rapidly, reaching an exemplary level of regional and international co-operation. Within this framework, the High Strategic Committee was established as the institutional foundation of our partnership. The committee convenes annually, alternately in both countries, and its 11th meeting was held last week in Doha under the leadership of our two heads of state.
“To date, more than 120 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed between our countries, covering all areas of life. Turkish companies have become reliable partners in Qatar's development projects, while Qatari investors contribute to growth and job creation in Turkiye. Our economic co-operation has extended beyond our borders, encompassing joint projects in various parts of the world - spreading prosperity to other regions as well. Turkiye and Qatar have always stood by each other in difficult times.
“Turkiye - as in the past - will continue today and in the future to stand by our friendly State of Qatar, supporting its sovereignty and security with all our capabilities in the face of any threat or aggression.”
Further, he stressed the joint Qatar-Turkiye co-operation and efforts to enhance regional and world peace and stability in several areas including Palestine, Gaza, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and other international issues that both countries help resolve peacefully.
The ambassador reiterated that today, Turkiye - with its rich history, robust institutions, strategic geographic location, qualified human resources, dynamic economy, and active diplomacy - stands as a responsible actor in its region and beyond, working for peace, justice, and stability- Turkiye Embassy of Turkiye
