Eni Reports Steady Growth In Kazakhstan Hydrocarbon Output

Eni reported a moderate year-on-year increase in hydrocarbon production in Kazakhstan in the third quarter of 2025, although output slightly declined compared to the previous quarter, Trend reports.

Oil and natural gas production in the country averaged 154,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in Q3 2025, up from 150 kboe/d in Q3 2024 but lower than 161 kboe/d in Q2 2025. Over the first nine months of 2025, Eni's average production in Kazakhstan reached 163 kboe/d, marking a steady rise from 157 kboe/d in the same period last year.

In terms of liquids, production stood at 112 kboe/d in Q3 2025, up from 107 kboe/d a year earlier but below 115 kboe/d in the previous quarter. Cumulative liquids output for the nine months totaled 116 kboe/d, compared with 111 kboe/d in 2024.

Natural gas production showed a similar trend. Eni produced 221 kboe/d of gas in Q3 2025, almost unchanged from 222 kboe/d in Q3 2024, but below 240 kboe/d in Q2 2025. For the nine-month period, gas output rose to 248 kboe/d, up from 238 kboe/d in the corresponding period of 2024.

At the global level, Eni's total hydrocarbon production in Q3 2025 stood at 1.76 million boe/d, an increase from 1.66 million boe/d in the same quarter last year.