Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Therapies And Innovation Trends By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 14+ companies and 14+ pipeline drugs in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline landscape. It covers the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key players, and future treatment landscapes @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report



On 24 October 2025, LISCure Biosciences conducted a study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of LB-P8 in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Part 1 will evaluate safety and tolerability of 2 pre-selected dose level of LB-P8 (low-dose [1×10^10 CFU/capsule] and high dose [1×10^11 CFU/capsule]) in adult patients with PSC. Part 1 plans to enroll a maximum number of 12 patients based on a "3+3" study design.

On 23 October 2025, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd conducted a study was a dose-ranging, 18-week study comparing two doses of HTD1801 (500 mg BID and 1000 mg BID) to placebo in adult subjects with PSC.

DelveInsight's Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 14+ active players working to develop 14+ pipeline therapies for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment.

The leading Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies such as Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic and others. Promising Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapies such as Ritivixibat, HK-660S, Cenicriviroc 150 mg, Elafibranor 80 mg, BTT1023, PLN-74809, Volixibat and others.

Discover how the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight's in-depth Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Clinical Trials and Studies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Drugs Profile

GS-9674: Gilead Sciences

GS-9674 (Cilofexor) is an orally active, small molecule based nonsteroidal FXR agonist. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Primary sclerosing cholangitis.

IMU-838: Immunic

IMU-838 is a small molecule investigational drug (vidofludimus calcium) under development as an oral tablet formulation for the treatment PSC. The drug is in clinical studies for the treatment of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Primary sclerosing cholangitis.

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies

Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic and others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming therapies and key developments @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies- Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic and others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapies- Ritivixibat, HK-660S, Cenicriviroc 150 mg, Elafibranor 80 mg, BTT1023, PLN-74809, Volixibat and others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drug development? Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)GS-9674: Gilead SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)IMU-838: ImmunicDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)SCO-240: SCOHIA PHARMADrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsMORF 627: Morphic TherapeuticDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis Key CompaniesPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis Key ProductsPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis- Unmet NeedsPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis- Market Drivers and BarriersPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPrimary Sclerosing Cholangitis Analyst ViewsAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.