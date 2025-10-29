Bitcoin For Corporations Symposium Debuts In Amsterdam, Advancing Corporate Bitcoin Models Across Europe

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)- BTC Inc. in cooperation with Treasury, an emerging euro-denominated Bitcoin treasury company, is pleased to announce the next edition of the Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) Symposium, taking place on Tuesday, November 12, 2025, in Amsterdam. This unique event takes place one day before the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference kicks-off, and will gather corporate leaders, institutional investors as well as financial innovators to examine Bitcoin's evolving role in business strategy across Europe and global markets.



Strategic use of Bitcoin in corporate treasury models

Navigating EU regulatory frameworks and compliance

Institutional infrastructure and custody solutions Aligning Bitcoin adoption with long-term corporate vision

Running from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET, the BFC Symposium will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities designed to equip decision-makers with practical insights on integrating Bitcoin into corporate finance, treasury, and risk planning. Attendees will be able to hear from executives at Treasury, Strive, Nakamoto, Galaxy, Kraken, BitGo and more's Role in the Global Bitcoin Corporate LandscapeThe Amsterdam symposium builds on previous BFC events in the US and this time is co-hosted with Treasury. The event aims to expand the conversation across the European audience at a critical moment for monetary policy, regulation and technological innovation on the agenda include:Attendance is limited and open to registered attendees of Bitcoin Amsterdam. Interested participants can register here: ​​ and find more information here: bitcoin/bfc-symposium.

