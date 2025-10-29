Toronto Stock Exchange, I-80 Gold Corp., The View From The C-Suite

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, i-80 Gold Corp. ("Company") (TSX: IAU), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



About i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company's central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities. The board and management teams bring extensive technical, financial, legal, ESG and entrepreneurial expertise with proven track records of aligning their interests with shareholders and creating value.

