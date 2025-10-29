Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Assesses Cooperation Prospects With OECD

2025-10-29 03:08:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) were discussed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting took place between the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Head of Division, Eurasia, OECD Global Relations and Co-operation Directorate, William Tompson.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the OECD within the framework of the Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Initiative, which is part of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Program. The parties highlighted the effective partnership achieved in areas such as economic diversification, improving competitiveness, digitalization, enhancing the investment climate, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. It was noted that strengthening ties between the OECD and Eurasian countries is important for the economic and social development of the region.

The sides also reviewed cooperation prospects in investment, finance, trade, entrepreneurship, transport, and other sectors. Discussions were held on potential areas for comprehensive collaboration and on the upcoming OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026.

