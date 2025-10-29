'Koyla Shakti' Dashboard For Real-Time Sector Monitoring In Coal Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Coal is set to launch 'Koyla Shakti', a smart coal analytics dashboard designed to provide a unified digital platform for real-time monitoring and analysis of coal sector operations, on Wednesday at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.

Koyla Shakti aims to strengthen data-driven governance by integrating information related to coal production, transportation, logistics, and supply into a single, real-time interface.

The platform is expected to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and inter-agency coordination across the coal value chain.

Developed by the Ministry, Coal, the Smart Coal Analytics Dashboard (SCAD) consolidates data from multiple stakeholders, including coal-producing companies, private miners, central ministries such as Railways, Power, Finance, and Ports, as well as state departments managing e-khanij platforms, power generation companies, and port authorities.

The dashboard's key features include unified visibility across the supply chain, real-time monitoring of coal production and dispatch, analytical tools for evidence-based decision-making, and automated alerts for faster incident response.

It also standardises reporting formats, improves operational oversight, and offers scalability for future system integration.

By enabling data analytics and performance tracking, Koyla Shakti is expected to support policy planning, demand forecasting, and strategic management within the coal sector.

The platform is expected to enhance transparency and accountability among stakeholders.

(KNN Bureau)

