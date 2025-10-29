403
Dutch Voters Head to Parliamentary Election Polls
(MENAFN) Polling stations across the Netherlands opened on Wednesday morning as citizens cast their votes to elect members of the House of Representatives. Recent surveys indicate a closely contested race among the top parties.
Approximately 13.5 million eligible voters are anticipated to participate in the general elections, with polling locations operating from 7.30 am to 9 pm (0600-2000 GMT), local media reported.
In cities such as Zwolle, Arnhem, and Castricum, certain polling stations began welcoming voters at midnight, providing early voting opportunities in unconventional settings like a student cafe, a museum, and a community center.
The most recent opinion polls show the Party for Freedom (PVV), the GroenLinks-PvdA alliance, and the liberal Democrats 66 running almost evenly, while the Christian Democratic Appeal and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy remain close behind.
Migration has been the focal point of the Dutch election campaign, with voters ranking it as their top priority.
This issue has boosted support for the far-right PVV, led by Geert Wilders, while all major parties have pledged stricter asylum policies in response to a housing crisis many associate with migration.
A total of 1,166 candidates representing 27 political parties are vying for 150 seats in the elections. No single party is expected to secure the 76 seats needed to form a government independently.
The first exit poll results are expected to be released shortly after voting concludes, providing an early indication of the election outcome.
