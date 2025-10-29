403
Iraq Seals USD1B Deal with U.S. Energy Company for Gas Supply Boost
(MENAFN) Iraq sealed a pivotal agreement with U.S. energy company Excelerate Energy on Tuesday to deploy a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s energy security and electricity generation capacity.
Ahead of the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Patrick Danly, underscoring the government’s long-term energy ambitions. According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, he stressed, “the government is committed to achieving gas self-sufficiency by 2028.”
The statement highlighted the advantages of the floating platform, noting it “offers a flexible, cost-effective alternative to fixed infrastructure.”
During the meeting, al-Sudani also remarked that Iraq has already reached self-sufficiency in producing high-octane gasoline, while pointing to full gas independence as a central objective.
Under the terms of the five-year renewable contract, the FSRU will deliver up to 15 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, supplying power plants and stabilizing electricity output, the statement added.
