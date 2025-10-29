CBK Conducts Raids in Doda Over Fraudulent Overseas Job Scam

Srinagar- The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday conducted searches at Village Tendala Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case involving fraudulent overseas job placements.

“A team of the Special Crime Wing Kashmir (Crime Branch Kashmir) is presently conducting searches at Village Tendala Gandoh, District Doda, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of alleged fraudulent overseas job placements,” said a statement.

The statement reads that the searches are being carried out at the residential premises of Farhat Malik, who is prima facie involved in FIR No. 02/2025, registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to allegations of deception and monetary exploitation of individuals under the pretext of providing employment opportunities abroad as well as within the country. Acting on credible inputs and investigative leads, the Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir initiated search operations to recover incriminating material and evidence relevant to the case, it reads.