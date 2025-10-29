Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CBK Conducts Raids In Doda Over Fraudulent Overseas Job Scam

CBK Conducts Raids In Doda Over Fraudulent Overseas Job Scam


2025-10-29 01:09:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
CBK Conducts Raids in Doda Over Fraudulent Overseas Job Scam

Srinagar- The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday conducted searches at Village Tendala Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case involving fraudulent overseas job placements.

“A team of the Special Crime Wing Kashmir (Crime Branch Kashmir) is presently conducting searches at Village Tendala Gandoh, District Doda, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of alleged fraudulent overseas job placements,” said a statement.

The statement reads that the searches are being carried out at the residential premises of Farhat Malik, who is prima facie involved in FIR No. 02/2025, registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to allegations of deception and monetary exploitation of individuals under the pretext of providing employment opportunities abroad as well as within the country. Acting on credible inputs and investigative leads, the Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir initiated search operations to recover incriminating material and evidence relevant to the case, it reads.

MENAFN29102025000215011059ID1110262886



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search