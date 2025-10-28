E.ON And Nokia Join Forces For A Five-Year Strategic Collaboration For Telecommunications Network Modernization For Distribution System Operators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseE and Nokia join forces for a five-year strategic collaboration for telecommunications network modernization for distribution system operators



Under the E.ON group-wide frame contract, Germany becomes the first country to deploy a high-efficiency telecommunications network for distribution system operators designed to reduce energy consumption up to 50% while boosting grid security and resilience.

Renewed network infrastructure will increase E.ON's ability to further grow in telecommunications services and respond quickly to service incidents. E.ON selected Nokia's complete network solution across optical, IP and fiber domains, laying the foundation for future advancements, including support Europe's No. 1 DSO's sustainability goals for quantum-safe networks.

28 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a strategic contract with E.ON SE, one of Europe's largest energy companies, to modernize its mission-critical communications infrastructure. The renewal starts across Germany and creates an optimized, highly automated telecommunications network for distribution system operators (DSO), which can be a model for other E.ON affiliates in Europe.

E plays a key role in Germany's energy transition. Its distribution grid already connects 1.4 million renewable energy plants, hence making the performance, flexibility and sustainability of its communications infrastructure critical. A key pillar, among others, is the IP, optical and fixed access part of its DSO telecommunications network.

With the new Nokia-powered network and its market leading chipsets, E.ON will benefit from significantly reduced energy consumption of up to 50% compared to its existing IP and optical infrastructure, while improving scalability, operational flexibility, responsiveness, and service continuity. Nokia's fixed access fiber solutions offer a future-proof, flexible alternative that is easy to upgrade to 25G PON and beyond.

The new infrastructure will enhance both security and resilience, aligning with KRITIS (critical infrastructure) requirements and increasing E.ON's ability to respond quickly to service incidents without interruption. Nokia's full-stack delivery across optical, IP and fiber domains also lays the foundation for future advancements, including support for quantum-safe networks.

“Modernizing our network and harmonizing our technical infrastructure is a crucial move to ensure E.ON Group continues to deliver secure, reliable and energy-efficient services across Europe. We're investing in a next-generation telecommunications network that is ready for future demands operationally, technologically and environmentally. Nokia is a trusted long-term supplier, and its ability to support our network makes it the right choice as we scale our digital transformation,” said Lars Ramelow, Head of Supply Chain, Grid Communication Infrastructure, E.ON Group.

“Our long-standing relationship with E.ON reflects a shared commitment to building secure, efficient and future-ready networks. As a European company with global reach, Nokia brings the scale, security standards and domain expertise needed to support critical national infrastructure. What sets this project apart is the ability to deliver across all key domains as a single vendor. That end-to-end capability, combined with high-quality platforms and proven experience in mission-critical environments and telecommunications, perfectly positions us to enable E.ON to digitize its grids in Germany,” said Eleftherios Papadopoulos, Managing Director, Germany, Nokia.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deliver the full suite of next-generation networking solutions to E.ON, including IP routing and switching, optical transport, fixed broadband access (XGS-PON) and Nokia's wide range of industry-leading network automation solutions.

Product Page: Nokia Lightspan MF fiber platform

Product Page: Nokia IP Networks

Product Page: WaveSuite applications

Product Page: Nokia Altiplano Access Controller

Product Page: Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About E.ON SE

E is one of Europe's largest energy companies and a leader in energy networks, energy infrastructure solutions and energy sales. With a distribution network of 1.6 million kilometers and around 47 million customers, E.ON plays a central role in an increasingly CO2-free, digital and decentralized energy world. To actively shape Europe's green transformation, E.ON is investing heavily in a future-proof energy infrastructure and sustainable customer solutions. Around 77,000 employees strive every day to make new energy work. More information at:

