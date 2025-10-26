The Revenge Of Ideology Becomes #1 Amazon Best Seller, Exposes The Hidden Forces Reshaping Global Power

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Revenge of Ideology: The Hidden Forces Reshaping Global Power" by Dr. Jake Sotiriadis has reached #1 Amazon Best Seller status in the War & Peace category-a milestone that cements its place among the leading works on global strategy and international affairs. The book achieved this distinction on October 24, 2025, while also climbing to #3 in Macroeconomics and entering the Top 10 in International Relations, underscoring its cross-disciplinary appeal among readers of geopolitics, economics, and strategy.

A New Lens for a Fragmenting World

Why do smart nations make stupid decisions? Why is Russia destroying its economy for Ukraine? Why did China erase $1 trillion of its own tech wealth? Why is NATO ally Turkey buying Russian weapons? Why did the United States spend trillions on unwinnable wars? In "The Revenge of Ideology," Sotiriadis argues these aren't irrational moves-they're the logical outcomes of Ideological Power Networks that hijack how nations understand reality. From Beijing's Neo-Confucian Communism to Moscow's Neo-Eurasian Imperialism to Ankara's Neo-Turkic Autonomy, these belief systems are quietly remaking the global order.

The uncomfortable truth: America fell into the same trap after 9/11, when ideology overwhelmed intelligence and led to two decades of strategic failure.

Why This Book Matters Now

As global power structures fracture, Sotiriadis contends that ideology-not just technology or military might-is a decisive force of the 21st century. The Revenge of Ideology arrives at a pivotal moment: as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, China weaponizes economic interdependence, and Western democracies confront populist movements eroding strategic coherence.

The book offers policymakers, executives, and citizens a framework to understand ideological power in order to anticipate global shocks before they happen. By exposing how these ideological power networks shape national strategy, Sotiriadis challenges readers to rethink what truly drives state behavior in an age of geopolitical disruption.

Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, who authored the book's foreword, praises Sotiriadis for bringing intellectual clarity to a moment of global uncertainty. His endorsement underscores the book's rare blend of scholarly depth and real-world experience-a fusion of foresight, intelligence, and strategy that bridges the gap between academia and decision-making at the highest levels.

Ideas Driving the Conversation

Across its chapters, The Revenge of Ideology identifies the ideological systems most responsible for reshaping the global landscape. China's Neo-Confucian Communism fuses ancient philosophy with modern authoritarianism, driving Beijing's increasingly assertive posture. Russia's Neo-Eurasian Imperialism reimagines empire as a civilizational mission that justifies confrontation with the West despite catastrophic costs. Turkey's Neo-Turkic Autonomy reveals how Ankara's balancing act between East and West is rooted in a distinct strategic worldview rather than opportunism.

Perhaps most provocatively, Sotiriadis argues that democratic societies are not immune to ideological capture. America's post-9/11 trajectory, he writes, demonstrates how belief systems can override intelligence and distort national purpose.

"We're watching great powers make decisions that look irrational from the outside-but make perfect sense from the inside," Sotiriadis says. "Until leaders understand how Ideological Power Networks can hijack national strategy, we'll keep being blindsided by our adversaries and allies alike."

Global Acclaim

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta calls The Revenge of Ideology“a timely, sharp, and essential analysis of the hidden forces reshaping global politics-a book Europe cannot ignore.”

General Timothy Haugh, former Director of the National Security Agency, describes it as“strategic, insightful, and essential reading for decision-makers navigating today's complex security landscape.”

About the Author

Jake Sotiriadis is a global strategist who has advised prime ministers, generals, and Fortune 500 CEOs. A Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and advisor to the U.S. State Department, he spent 21 years as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, founding the Pentagon's Strategic Foresight team and teaching America's military and intelligence leaders how to think about the future. His insights appear in Harvard Business Review, The Diplomat, and The National Interest.

The Revenge of Ideology is available worldwide on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats.

For additional information, visit: