Dubai: Over 70,000 People To Celebrate UAE-India Bond At Zabeel Park Event

The lawns of Zabeel Park are set to come alive this evening as more than 70,000 people gather to celebrate the vibrant Indian community in the UAE.

Indian expats headed there, are looking to make the most of the evening, turning out in large numbers with families and friends to enjoy a cultural showcase that highlights the shared traditions between the two nations. The grand cultural extravaganza will fill the air with colour, music, and the aromas of Indian cuisine - marking the deep-rooted friendship between India and the UAE.

Held in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and A. Amarnath, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India to the UAE, the event will also bring together diplomats, business leaders, artists, and families reflecting the shared heritage.

Now in its second year, the celebration is organised by the Emirates Loves India page - a community initiative that spotlights the cultural bonds between the UAE and India.

Expats gear up

The evening promises a sensory journey through India's music, dance, food, and folklore. From classical dance performances and live bands to bustling food stalls and colourful handicraft exhibits, visitors can expect a rich tapestry of sights, sounds, and flavours. Families are also looking forward to children's shows and interactive performances that bring traditional art forms to life.

For many, the event is more than just a festival - it's a celebration of belonging.

“We're going as a family this evening - my husband and our kids. We've also asked our cousins to join in. It'll be even more fun if they come along. The music, the food, the colours - I am looking forward to all of this...right here, in my second home in the UAE,” said Bhavya Rao, a resident of Greens.

Others echo the sentiment, calling it a reflection of the UAE's inclusive spirit.

“These events show how beautifully the UAE embraces all cultures. My child was born here, and I want him to experience both worlds - the spirit of India and the inclusiveness of the Emirates. It's a lovely reminder that diversity is what makes this country so unique. But I want to get there early as possible because I know parking may be tight there,” said Arijit Nandi.

For some, the event is also a perfect family outing.

“We're planning to spend the whole evening there - watching the dances, trying different street foods, and I have plans to pick up some handicrafts,” said Divisha Modi.

Adding to the excitement is a special awards segment honouring members of the Indian community, who have made exceptional contributions in business, education, and social service.

A partnership rooted in history

The Indian community - one of the largest expatriate groups in the UAE - continues to play a vital role in the country's growth and cultural diversity. From entrepreneurs and professionals to artists and educators, Indians contribute to nearly every sector of UAE life.

The enduring friendship between the UAE and India is built on decades of cultural, economic, and social ties. The relationship was formalised through a Cultural Agreement in 1975, followed by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2017, and most recently, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022.

Since CEPA came into effect, bilateral non-oil trade has surged to USD 37.6 billion in the first half of 2025 - a 33.9 percent increase from the same period last year. Both nations now aim to raise this figure to USD 100 billion by 2030.