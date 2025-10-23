403
France Issues New Arrest Warrant for Bashar al-Assad
(MENAFN) France has issued a fresh international arrest warrant for the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accusing him of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria's prolonged civil conflict, according to reports from French media on Thursday.
The arrest warrant, which was signed on July 29, specifically targets Assad for his suspected involvement in the chemical attacks that occurred in 2013.
These attacks included incidents on August 5, 2013, in Adra and Douma, which injured around 450 people, and a more devastating strike on August 21 in Eastern Ghouta, where it is believed that sarin gas killed over 1,000 individuals, as reported by US intelligence agencies.
This marks the third time that French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Assad.
Previous warrants were linked to two significant incidents: the 2012 bombing of a press center in Homs, which resulted in the deaths of American journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, and the 2017 bombing of a civilian area in Deraa.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December of the previous year, effectively ending the Baath Party's rule that had lasted since 1963. In January, a transitional government led by President Ahmad Sharaa was established.
