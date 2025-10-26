Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netanyahu Says Israel Needs No Approval To Strike Targets In Gaza, Lebanon

2025-10-26 02:17:03
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to ceasefires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said, following a week of visits by a parade of the highest level US officials seeking to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza.

