CM Yogi Adityanath Calls On JP Nadda In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to BJP National President and Union Minister for Chemicals, Fertilisers and Health J.P. Nadda at the latter's official residence in the national capital. The meeting took place at a time when the BJP has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh CM arrived at the residence of J.P. Nadda in the evening, where the two leaders exchanged greetings and briefly discussed several key issues.

Taking to X, Yogi Adityanath wrote: "Today, a courtesy meeting was held in New Delhi with the honorable National President and Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji. Heartfelt thanks to you for providing your valuable time!"

While no statement was issued, sources said the meeting was part of regular interactions between senior leaders of the party.

Sources added that the meeting between the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the BJP National President was a cordial one.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the annual Kartik Purnima fair in Garhmukteshwar (Hapur district) and the Tigri fair in Amroha.

After conducting an aerial survey of the fair sites, he held a review meeting and issued necessary directives to all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 40 to 45 lakh devotees gather on the banks of the Ganga during Kartik Purnima to take the holy dip and offer lamps. He emphasised that all arrangements must be timely, well-coordinated, and focused on ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

CM Yogi instructed officials to accord top priority to traffic management, security, sanitation, health facilities, drinking water, and lighting arrangements. This year, the fair, scheduled from October 30 to November 5, is being organised as a“Mini Kumbh".

Emphasising that devotees' safety is paramount, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams, installation of CCTV and drone surveillance, rescue boats, and helpline centres at all Ganga ghats.

He also underscored the need to integrate the fair with messages of cleanliness and environmental protection, calling for a complete ban on single-use plastic. The Irrigation Department has been tasked with ensuring the installation of checkerboard plates, testing of pontoon bridges, and the timely completion of dredging work in erosion-prone areas.