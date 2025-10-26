Coordinated Sanctions On Russia Set Stage For Peace Talks, Ukrainian Ambassador Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the remarks on Sunday during a live broadcast on Fox News Live, according to Ukrinform.

“I'm really happy that President Trump is very clear in his messaging that he gives a lot of leverage to the Russian Federation to finally end the war and stop the aggression. The language of sanctions could be more effective in this context,” the ambassador noted.

She stressed that the United States and European countries have now synchronized their efforts in applying sanctions pressure on Russia and also have mechanisms to continue military assistance.

“I think it's absolutely vital for people in Ukraine and for my country,” Stefanishyna emphasized.

In addition, the ambassador positively assessed the U.S. President's stated intention to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“President [Trump] will be speaking about ending the war in Ukraine, he'll be speaking about just peace, and this is very important,” she said.

In this context, Stefanishyna recalled that President Zelensky had a lengthy conversation with the U.S. leader last week, making Ukraine's position very clear.

“We are very open and transparent, and we can do everything that is needed to back up these efforts,” she stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, this week the United States announced sanctions against Russia's major oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, urging Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Union approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.