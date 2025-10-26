US Sees Opportunity In Pakistan, Reassures India Of Support
Ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Rubio, referring to India's energy ties with Russia, said New Delhi has already expressed a desire to diversify its procurement of crude oil.
The US secretary of state was interacting with journalists ahead of his trip to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit.
Rubio, to a question on the US' ties with Pakistan, said New Delhi is“concerned for obvious reasons” and that Washington's relationship with Islamabad will not be at the expense of the ties with New Delhi.
“But, I think they (India) have to understand we have to have relations with a lot of different countries. We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” he said.
