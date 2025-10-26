Sub-Jr/Jr National Squash: Local Girl Barisha Begum Creates A Flutter
The main draw across 10 categories will run between October 28 and 31, with eight qualifying spots available in each category. The main tournament is the biggest event for young boys and girls at the domestic circuit, and fans can expect some tough encounters as talented youngsters will try to make their mark.
Select qualifying results:
Girls:
U-11 (Round 2): Barisha Begum (TN) bt Garvi Choudhary (HR) 11-9, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7; Kriya Sathiyamoorthy (TN) bt Tulasimira K (KA) 11-4, 11-7, 11-3.
U-13 (R2): Naisha Naik (MH) bt Sarika Balu Vir (MH) 8-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-1, 11-5; Hrida Jain (TN) bt J.N. Laya Shri (TN) 11-4, 11-3,11-5.
U-15 (R2): D Nitiyasree (TN) bt Jai Lende (MH) 11-4, 11-3, 11-1; Rashi Choudhary (RJ) bt Shashwi Raman (RJ) 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.
U-17 (R1): Kriya Saravanan (TN) bt Sanvi Dwivedi (CG) 11-5, 11-5, 11-2; Pakshalika Panigrahi (MP) bt Dharmi Hiru Pardhi (MH) 9-11,11-8, 14-12, 11-6.
Boys:
U-11 (R2): Rathan Payas (TN) bt Abhyuday Rajgarhia (WB) 7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8; Harshveer Pahwa (MP) bt Aayansh Kolte (MH) 15-13, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10.
U-13 (R3): Thanuj Reddy Puli (TL) bt Kavya Shankar (UP) 11-8, 11-5, 11-9; Dhruv Dubey (MH) bt Nirmaan Chamaria (MH) 11-7, 3-11, 11-8, 11-7.
U-15 (R3): Divvyam Upadhyay (CG) bt Kanav Dalal (MH) 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6; Arjun Maheshwari (UP) bt Raamanujan. C. Suresh (TN) 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.
U-17 (R3): Pradeepsingh Rathore (KA) bt Adithya K (TN) 5-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11; Ishaan Dabke (MH) bt Mithun Mahadu Darvada (MH) 11-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4.
Under-19 (R2): Anshuman Jaising (MH) bt Kunal Pal (CG) 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Abdus Samad Shah (GA) bt Yash Parmar (CG) 11-3, 11-0, 11-4.
