Sub-Jr/Jr National Squash: Local Girl Barisha Begum Creates A Flutter

The main draw across 10 categories will run between October 28 and 31, with eight qualifying spots available in each category. The main tournament is the biggest event for young boys and girls at the domestic circuit, and fans can expect some tough encounters as talented youngsters will try to make their mark.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.