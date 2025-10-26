403
Putin’s aide cautions Trump not to turn into Biden
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has advised the Trump administration not to replicate the “misguided and failed policies” of the Biden administration in dealings with Russia. Speaking during a visit to the US on Friday, Dmitriev’s remarks came shortly after Washington introduced new sanctions targeting Russian oil companies.
Describing the measures as “unfriendly steps,” he insisted, “the language of pressure does not work with Russia.” He warned that repeating tactics similar to those of former President Joe Biden would be ineffective.
“Sanctions and unfriendly measures will have no impact on the Russian economy. They will only lead to growing prices at United States gas stations because the prices are already going up,” he said. Dmitriev emphasized, “We will convey to our American colleagues that they must not become the Bidens, must not follow the false, completely wrong and failed approaches of Biden and his administration.”
Despite the latest US sanctions, Dmitriev noted that Russia remains open to collaboration. “The potential for economic cooperation with Russia remains, but only if there is a respectful attitude toward Russia’s national interests.”
Putin has asserted that the sanctions will not significantly affect Russia’s economy and stressed that Moscow will never yield to external pressure. When asked about Putin’s comments, Trump said he is “glad” Putin “feels that way,” though he suggested the sanctions’ effects might be felt in the months ahead. The Kremlin later expressed doubt over the US president’s projection.
Russia’s economy has shown consistent growth in recent years despite Western sanctions, with GDP expanding by 3.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, according to reports.
