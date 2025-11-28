White House Shooting Fallout: Trump Launches Massive Crackdown On Green Card Holders, Migration - Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) The“targeted shooting” just blocks from the White House in Washington DC on the eve of Thanksgiving in America, where two members of the United States National Guard were shot, one fatally, has shocked the nation.

This act of violence quickly escalated into a federal terrorism investigation, prompting US President Donald Trump to announce a series of aggressive crackdowns focused heavily on immigration policy.

Following the White House shooting, the Trump administration announced a crackdown targeting Green card holders and immigrants from Afghanistan and 18 other“Third World countries” deemed of concern to the United States.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspected gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan migrant who had previously worked with the US military in Afghanistan and had been granted asylum this year, according to the BBC.

The victims of the firing were US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (20), who tragically succumbed to her injuries, and US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe (24), who remains in critical condition.

Here's a list of crackdowns imposed since the shooting

In the immediate aftermath of the White House shooting on 26 November, Trump swiftly ordered military and immigration changes, labelling the attack as an“act of evil, an act of hatred, an act of terror,” and a major expansion of his administration's immigration crackdown as a response to the incident.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow announced on Friday that he has ordered“full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern” at the request of US President Donald Trump. This means immigrants from countries deemed“high-risk” may face extra screening, delays or new security reviews of their immigration status.

In another measure , Trump also announced that migration from all“Third World countries” will be permanently paused to give the US system time to fully recover. The US will also end all federal benefits and subsidies to non-citizens in the country. These countries of concern include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

These are the same countries that Trump announced a travel ban on in a proclamation issued in June this year.

The United States has indefinitely put on hold all immigration requests from Afghan nationals, it announced late on Wednesday.

Calling Afghanistan“a hellhole on earth,” Trump said that his administration would review everyone who entered the country under President Joe Biden - a measure his administration had already been planning even before the shooting happened.