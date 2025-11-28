While Zelensky Is President, Ukraine Should Not Expect To Give Up Its Territories, Says Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with The Atlantic, according to Ukrinform.

“Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory. As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory,” he stressed.

The Constitution prohibits this, Andriy Yermak added. No one can do this unless they intend to go against the Ukrainian Constitution and the Ukrainian people.

According to him, at the next stage of negotiations on ending the bloodshed, the president intends to draw a red line on the most controversial issue - the surrender of territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

"On the question of land, Ukraine is prepared to discuss only where the line should be drawn to demarcate what the warring sides control. All we can realistically talk about right now is really to define the line of contact.“And that's what we need to do," Andriy Yermak emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of state said that at the end of the week, the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue to work on agreeing on the point developed as a result of the meetings in Geneva.