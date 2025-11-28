From The Founders' Beginnings To A Vision That Endures: HSA Group At The Adenmarseille Exhibition

HSA Group is proud to see the story of its founders highlighted at the international exhibition“Aden-Marseille. From One Port to Another,” held at La Vieille Charit in Marseille. The exhibition, which runs from 21 November 2025 to 29 March 2026, is curated by the Museums of Marseille in close scientific collaboration with the Louvre Museum in France.

To mark this meaningful recognition, Mr. Abdul Gabbar Hayel Saeed, Chairman of the Owners' Representatives Board, and Mr. Dirhem Abdo Saeed, Chairman of HSA Group, attended the opening ceremony in Marseille.

Established in 1938, HSA Group has grown from a small shop in Aden into one of the region's most influential international enterprises. Its founders - Mr. Hayel Saeed and his brothers - built far-reaching partnerships between Aden and Marseille, laying the foundation for a success story shaped by vision, resilience, and values that continue to define the Group today.

Reflecting on this honor, Mr. Dirhem Abdo Saeed expressed his profound pride in seeing the Group's journey acknowledged and documented at such a prestigious event. He emphasized that this recognition is not only a tribute to the founders' beginnings but also a reaffirmation of the principles that still guide HSA Group across generations: integrity, responsibility, and unwavering ethical commitment.

He noted that the exhibition is part of a broader cultural collaboration involving major European institutions, including the Louvre Museum, the British Museum, and the Museum of Art History in Vienna. This partnership enriches the visitor experience and sheds light on significant historical and artistic narratives connected to the region.

Mr. Dirhem added that HSA Group's participation in international cultural initiatives reflects its pride in a heritage that began in Aden and expanded across continents, while remaining anchored in humanitarian values and professional excellence.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Dirhem emphasized that this recognition serves as a milestone in a journey that continues to evolve. He expressed his hope that the exhibition will not only honor the past but also inspire future generations to build with the same clarity of purpose, integrity, and global mindset that guided HSA Group from its earliest days.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 422 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 8:39:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)