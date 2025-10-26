403
Scotland’s Prison Population Surpasses Capacity
(MENAFN) The number of inmates in Scotland fluctuates on a daily basis but remained consistently above 8,400 last week, according to the SPS.
This increase has occurred even though hundreds of prisoners were released early to alleviate overcrowding.
More than 300 individuals, half of whom were serving sentences for violent offenses, were let out in February and March after prison officials warned that they could not accept any further arrivals.
Alongside the record figures within Scotland's prisons, the SPS also reported that over 120 people serving custodial sentences are being monitored in the community under home detention curfews.
Scotland's correctional facilities were originally built to house 7,805 inmates, meaning they are now accommodating over 600 extra people—essentially the equivalent of adding another prison the size of HMP & YOI Grampian or HMP Shotts.
The prison service highlighted that a major factor behind the surge is the increase in individuals serving long-term sentences of four years or more.
The long-term inmate population has grown to 4,012, which is over 600 higher than it was two years ago.
Conversely, the short-term prisoner population has decreased slightly, by approximately 130, compared with two years ago.
Earlier this year, the Prisoners (Early Release) Scotland Act 2025 was enacted, introducing new provisions for early release.
