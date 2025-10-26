Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AK Party Welcomes PKK Withdrawal

AK Party Welcomes PKK Withdrawal


2025-10-26 09:05:45
(MENAFN) Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday expressed approval of the recent announcement by the terrorist organization PKK regarding its withdrawal from Turkish territory and its steps toward disarmament.

The party described this development as a “concrete result” of the nation’s strategic roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye."

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik commented on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating, "The withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective."

This statement followed the earlier declaration by the PKK that its armed factions within Türkiye’s borders are currently moving toward northern Iraq.

Celik highlighted that the foremost goal of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative is the dismantling of the PKK's structures inside Türkiye, as well as the continuation of disarmament and the eradication of their illegal networks across the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

He further noted that the roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye" continues to yield positive outcomes.

Celik also underscored the need to maintain consistent progress in both the disarmament and the structural dissolution of the terrorist organization. He reaffirmed that the previously established inter-party parliamentary commission will have a crucial role in guiding the forthcoming stages of this process.

MENAFN26102025000045017167ID1110249084



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search