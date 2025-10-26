403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AK Party Welcomes PKK Withdrawal
(MENAFN) Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday expressed approval of the recent announcement by the terrorist organization PKK regarding its withdrawal from Turkish territory and its steps toward disarmament.
The party described this development as a “concrete result” of the nation’s strategic roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye."
AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik commented on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating, "The withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective."
This statement followed the earlier declaration by the PKK that its armed factions within Türkiye’s borders are currently moving toward northern Iraq.
Celik highlighted that the foremost goal of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative is the dismantling of the PKK's structures inside Türkiye, as well as the continuation of disarmament and the eradication of their illegal networks across the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
He further noted that the roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye" continues to yield positive outcomes.
Celik also underscored the need to maintain consistent progress in both the disarmament and the structural dissolution of the terrorist organization. He reaffirmed that the previously established inter-party parliamentary commission will have a crucial role in guiding the forthcoming stages of this process.
The party described this development as a “concrete result” of the nation’s strategic roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye."
AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik commented on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating, "The withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective."
This statement followed the earlier declaration by the PKK that its armed factions within Türkiye’s borders are currently moving toward northern Iraq.
Celik highlighted that the foremost goal of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative is the dismantling of the PKK's structures inside Türkiye, as well as the continuation of disarmament and the eradication of their illegal networks across the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
He further noted that the roadmap for a "terror-free Türkiye" continues to yield positive outcomes.
Celik also underscored the need to maintain consistent progress in both the disarmament and the structural dissolution of the terrorist organization. He reaffirmed that the previously established inter-party parliamentary commission will have a crucial role in guiding the forthcoming stages of this process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment