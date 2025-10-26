403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s AK party hails announcement of PKK withdrawal
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday welcomed the PKK’s announcement of withdrawing its remaining armed members from Turkish territory and initiating disarmament steps, describing the move as a “concrete result” of the nation’s roadmap toward achieving a “terror-free Türkiye.”
AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik stated on social media that “the withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective.”
The statement came shortly after the PKK declared that its fighters inside Türkiye are now in the process of relocating to northern Iraq.
Celik explained that the key focus of the “terror-free Türkiye” process is not only the elimination of PKK elements within Türkiye but also the continuation of disarmament efforts and the dismantling of the group’s illegal structures across the wider region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
He said the roadmap continues to yield “positive results,” underscoring the need for steady advancement in the disarmament and dissolution process. Celik also highlighted that the inter-party parliamentary commission previously formed for this initiative will be instrumental in defining the next stage.
According to Celik, “The ‘terror-free Türkiye’ initiative is a strategic and historic step to safeguard our democracy from all threats. Its natural and inseparable extension, the goal of a ‘terror-free region,’ represents a stance against the imperialist tutelage imposed through terrorist organizations, particularly in neighboring countries and across our wider region.”
He warned against possible provocations and sabotage, saying the Turkish government remains alert to political, intelligence, and operational risks that could jeopardize the process.
Celik noted that broad political participation enhances the credibility and inclusiveness of the initiative, calling it an example of Türkiye’s political pluralism. He also stressed that public unity and national solidarity will continue to guide the country’s efforts.
“With the supreme will of our president, all our state institutions continue to work with determination towards the goal of a ‘terror-free Türkiye,’” he said.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, had earlier convened a congress in May, where it announced its dissolution—following a February appeal by its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan to end the group’s decades-long campaign of violence.
AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik stated on social media that “the withdrawal of terrorist elements from Türkiye and the announcement of new steps toward disarmament are developments in line with the main objective.”
The statement came shortly after the PKK declared that its fighters inside Türkiye are now in the process of relocating to northern Iraq.
Celik explained that the key focus of the “terror-free Türkiye” process is not only the elimination of PKK elements within Türkiye but also the continuation of disarmament efforts and the dismantling of the group’s illegal structures across the wider region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
He said the roadmap continues to yield “positive results,” underscoring the need for steady advancement in the disarmament and dissolution process. Celik also highlighted that the inter-party parliamentary commission previously formed for this initiative will be instrumental in defining the next stage.
According to Celik, “The ‘terror-free Türkiye’ initiative is a strategic and historic step to safeguard our democracy from all threats. Its natural and inseparable extension, the goal of a ‘terror-free region,’ represents a stance against the imperialist tutelage imposed through terrorist organizations, particularly in neighboring countries and across our wider region.”
He warned against possible provocations and sabotage, saying the Turkish government remains alert to political, intelligence, and operational risks that could jeopardize the process.
Celik noted that broad political participation enhances the credibility and inclusiveness of the initiative, calling it an example of Türkiye’s political pluralism. He also stressed that public unity and national solidarity will continue to guide the country’s efforts.
“With the supreme will of our president, all our state institutions continue to work with determination towards the goal of a ‘terror-free Türkiye,’” he said.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, had earlier convened a congress in May, where it announced its dissolution—following a February appeal by its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan to end the group’s decades-long campaign of violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment