403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saeed Khatibzadeh Accuses US of Using Force to Maintain Dominance
(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, described the United States as a “hegemonic power” that “bullies” other countries and employs “naked force” to obstruct the international movement toward multipolarity.
During an interview with RT on an official visit to Moscow on Friday, Khatibzadeh explained that numerous nations are seeking to build a multipolar framework based on balanced participation.
However, he claimed that the US and its partners are working against this vision, deliberately impeding its realization.
“There are contradictory trends happening in the world right now. There are those trying to establish a multipolar order, but unfortunately… the Americans are not sharing this idea. They want to be the sole hegemonic power over other countries,” he stated.
Khatibzadeh pointed to decades of “illegal” US sanctions against Iran as evidence that Washington believes it “can impose its will over other countries.”
The United States initially imposed sanctions on Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, freezing Iranian assets and restricting trade.
Over time, these punitive measures were expanded, citing alleged links to terrorism and Tehran’s nuclear activities. Western nations claim Iran’s program aims to develop a nuclear weapon, though Tehran maintains it is entirely peaceful.
Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), many of the sanctions were lifted. However, they were reinstated in 2018 after the US withdrew from the accord under then-President Donald Trump.
Attempts to restore the agreement have since stalled. Earlier this year, Tehran curtailed Western oversight of its nuclear facilities following Israeli and American attacks on its sites.
Khatibzadeh accused Washington of violating national sovereignty and attempting to redesign the world order through coercion.
He also directly criticized Trump, recalling the president’s campaign pledge that “he’s coming for peace.”
During an interview with RT on an official visit to Moscow on Friday, Khatibzadeh explained that numerous nations are seeking to build a multipolar framework based on balanced participation.
However, he claimed that the US and its partners are working against this vision, deliberately impeding its realization.
“There are contradictory trends happening in the world right now. There are those trying to establish a multipolar order, but unfortunately… the Americans are not sharing this idea. They want to be the sole hegemonic power over other countries,” he stated.
Khatibzadeh pointed to decades of “illegal” US sanctions against Iran as evidence that Washington believes it “can impose its will over other countries.”
The United States initially imposed sanctions on Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, freezing Iranian assets and restricting trade.
Over time, these punitive measures were expanded, citing alleged links to terrorism and Tehran’s nuclear activities. Western nations claim Iran’s program aims to develop a nuclear weapon, though Tehran maintains it is entirely peaceful.
Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), many of the sanctions were lifted. However, they were reinstated in 2018 after the US withdrew from the accord under then-President Donald Trump.
Attempts to restore the agreement have since stalled. Earlier this year, Tehran curtailed Western oversight of its nuclear facilities following Israeli and American attacks on its sites.
Khatibzadeh accused Washington of violating national sovereignty and attempting to redesign the world order through coercion.
He also directly criticized Trump, recalling the president’s campaign pledge that “he’s coming for peace.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment